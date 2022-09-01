Author Merilyn Simonds visits Mississippi Mills Public Library, September 15

Thursday, September 15th at 6:30 pm, Mississippi Mills Public library welcomes popular Canadian author, Merilyn Simonds. Simonds to Almonte branch. Merilyn will read from her new biography, Woman, Watching, and sign copies of her book. Almonte’s Mill Street Books will be in attendance to sell copies of a few of Simonds’ titles as well as her most recent book.

Merilyn Simonds is the award-winning author of 20 books, including the novel The Holding, a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and the Canadian classic nonfiction novel, The Convict Lover, a finalist for the Governor General’s Award and inspiration for the Judith Thompson play Hot House. With her husband, Wayne Grady, she wrote the travel memoir Breakfast at the Exit Café, and for nine years, a books column for the Kingston Whig Standard. Her most recent nonfiction is Gutenberg’s Fingerprint (2017), a meditation on reading, writing, and the future of the printed book. Merilyn divides her time between Kingston and Mexico, the setting for her most recent novel Refuge, a story of sanctuary.

Woman, Watching: Louise de Kiriline Lawrence and the Songbirds of Pimisi Bay, a hybrid memoir/biography of a reclusive Canadian amateur ornithologist, was published in May, 2022 to great acclaim. Margaret Atwood called it a “lyrical, passionate, and deeply researched portrait.” Helen Humphreys wrote, “This is no ordinary biography. Beautiful and powerful.” And Kyo Maclear, author of Birds, Art, Life, exclaimed, “Woman, Watching is unlike anything I’ve ever read. It’s radical, it’s ravishing.”

Reservations are required. Register to attend this event & meet Merilyn Simonds here: https://form.jotform.com/222216521366247 or phone Mississippi Mills Public Library 613-256-1037