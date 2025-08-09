Balance and Strength Classes for Seniors, starting September

Starting on September 4th, Pipa Physio will be offering specialized Balance and Strength classes designed for seniors to improve mobility, prevent falls, and enhance overall physical well-being. These classes focus on strengthening core muscles, improving posture, and enhancing coordination and balance through low-impact exercises. Led by an experienced physiotherapist, the program is tailored to meet the needs of participants of all fitness levels. Registration required.

Dates: September 4th to October 9th 2025

Cost: $300 for a package of 6 classes

Location: Pipa Physio – 83 Little Bridge St, Suite 109, Almonte, ON

Book Now: www.pipaphysio.ca or pipaphysio@gmail.com or (613) 256-4646

Pipa Physio

Founded by experienced physiotherapist Silvia Saraiva, is proud to offer personalized, compassionate care to the Almonte community. With 17 years of experience in physiotherapy, including a dedicated focus on pelvic health for the past 8 years, Silvia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her practice. Located in the heart of Almonte, Pipa Physio is an inclusive, safe space where individuals can receive treatment for a variety of conditions, from pelvic health concerns to orthopedic injuries. Whether you’re recovering from an injury or looking to improve your overall wellness, Pipa Physio is here to support you every step of the way. Book your appointment today and take the first step toward living your best, healthiest life!

Services: Pelvic floor physiotherapy, orthopedic physiotherapy, acupuncture and dry needling, balance and strength group class

Location: 83 Little Bridge St, Suite 109, Almonte-ON

Website: www.pipaphysio.ca

Social media: www.instagram.com/pipaphysio