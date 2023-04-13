Barbara Maguire — obituary

Maguire, Barbara Ann

(Exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother)

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on April 8, 2023 at the Fairview Manor.

Barbara (nee Duhan)

formerly of Saint Lambert, Quebec

and currently of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 91.

Devoted wife to the late Mickey. Amazing and cherished mother to Chuck (Fran). Loving ‘Grandma’ to the apples of her eye, Michelle (Josh) and Shannon (Pat) and great grandma to Nyall, James and Briar.

Predeceased by her parents Kathleen and Malcolm Miller and her siblings, William, Betty, Margaret and Peter. Will be sadly missed by her surviving sister Mary and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A heartfelt thank-you to everyone from the Fairview Manor for their outstanding and loving care. A special thank you to Dr. Rossi for her compassion, her guidance and her professionalism in a very difficult time. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Friday April 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (70 Clyde St., Almonte). The family will be receiving guests at the Church at noon. Reception to follow at 2:00 pm in the church hall.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com