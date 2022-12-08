Bev Tinslay — obituary

Tinslay, Beverley (Bev) Wyndham

(nee LeMaistre)

Bev passed away peacefully in Almonte on December 6, 2022, at age 85.

Beloved wife of Gerry for over fifty-five years. Daughter of the late Edward (Ted) and Elizabeth (Lib) LeMaistre, sister of John Currie LeMaistre (Anna), pre deceased by sister Bette, brother Ted and brother Jamie. Much loved aunt of many nieces and nephews, as well as sister-law Ruth Cole (John) and brother-law Jack Menzies and the late Retta.

Bev will be remembered by hundreds as their grade one teacher and the enthusiasm with which she encouraged reading. Her close friends will miss her loyalty and laughter.

Gerry offers his gratitude to the PSWs who fell in love with her infectious smile as soon as she entered Long Term Care. Specials “thanks” to Joan who comforted her when she needed it most.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carleton Place & District Hospital.

A Celebration of Bev’s Life will be held at the

St. James Anglican Church (Carleton Place)

On Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11am.

A reception will follow the service in the church hall. Inurnment will occur at a later date in the St. James Anglican Cemetery (Carleton Place).

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com