BIG SING in St. James Park, August 14

The NEXT BIG SING: St. James Park, Almonte, Wed. August 14 from 6:30-8pm
Singers of all ages, stripes, and abilities are invited to come and sing together in St. James Park, Almonte on Wednesday, August 14. All are welcome. Bring your grand-somethings, family, neighbours, and friends to sing with us. Come and experience the myriad of benefits that singing with others can offer you.
Jennifer Noxon of Rhythm & Song! Community Choir will lead easy-to-learn songs in two-to-four-part harmony through call and response. Come and connect with others, sing for fun and leave with a greater sense of well-being and lightness.
No registration necessary. If you have any questions, contact Jennifer at randsalmonte@gmail.com
Monday, July 8 at 6:30pm to 8pm (to avoid any bugs)
St. James Park, Almonte (St. James and William St.)
Accessible. Street parking available.
Bring a lawn chair if you prefer to sit. Remember to bring water.
Suggested donation $15 by cash or etransfer (to randsalmonte@gmail.com)
Rain date will be Thursday, August 15 – same time and place.
Hope to see you!
Details about 2024 Fall Choir Sessions now available at jennifernoxon.com/choir.