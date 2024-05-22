Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Big weekend for garage & yard sales

Big weekend for garage & yard sales

Multi-family garage sale, Spring Street

  • Rain or Shine
  • Saturday May 25, 2024
  • 8 A.M.-NOON
  • Spring Street (between St. Paul St. and Robert Hill St.)

Multi-family garage sale, Riverfront Estates

  • Riverfront Estates is also going to be having a community garage sale on May 25, so you can extend that Spring St. sale. We’ll on Johanna, Robert Hill, Merrithew, Maurice Stead, Van Dusen, Stewart Lee, etc We’ve got at least 15 houses joining in.

Garage Sale, Harold Street

  • Saturday May 25
  • 69 & 71 Harold St., Almonte
  • 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Yard & Bake Sale, Elgin Street

  • Face Painting 10:00 a.m.
  • In support of the Co-Operative Nursery School of Almonte
  • 8 am – noon May 25th, 2024
  • 106 Elgin Street, Church Parking Lot

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

