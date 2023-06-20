Bill Whyte — obituary

Whyte, William “Bill”

Following a lengthy illness, Bill passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 17, 2023; William John “Bill” Whyte of Pakenham was 75 years of age. Beloved son of the late Ian and Olive (nee Barnes) Whyte. Dear brother of Dorothy Daniels (Ron), Jim Whyte (late Sharon), Gaye Whyte and Elizabeth “Betty” Higgs. Uncle Bill of Erin Whyte, Chris Whyte, Lisa Higgs (Rolf Campbell) Michael Higgs (Shannon), and Trina Higgs-Adams (Ned). Final arrangements entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service to be held at the Pakenham Union Cemetery on Saturday afternoon, July 8th at 2 o’clock. In memory of Bill, please consider a donation to the Arnprior and District Humane Society.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

