On July 22nd. professional artist Blair T. Paul will be offering a workshop at the Manotick branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 5550 Anne St., from 1-4 pm. Students can choose to draw, paint in watercolour, or acrylic, as instruction will be offered in each area. To register, please send an email to (blairpaul1479@gmail.com) no later than July 18th. Thank you!