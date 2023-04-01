Books and Beverages Local Author Event at Ottawa Valley Coffee

by Ann Shea, owner of Mill Street Books

Come join us for our first Books and Beverages Evening at Ottawa Valley Coffee on Tuesday April 4th at 7pm !

Local Authors Jim McEwen (Fearnoch) and Jessie Carson (Don’t Tell Family Secrets) will read from their recent work, answer questions and share insights about their writing process.

Fearnoch is set in an Ottawa Valley farming hamlet in its twilight, and explores the deterioration of the once fruitful way of life through the lives and trajectories of its inhabitants, sowing different viewpoints on the death of the family farm, incarcerated youths, falling in love at the town dump, and the coming storm.

Don’t Tell Family Secrets is an anthology of essays and prose about the stories and secrets that are kept hidden within families.

This is a great opportunity to network with local booklovers and writers, support our literary community , meet new friends and enjoy a coffee or a beer with our friends at Ottawa Valley Coffee!

We hope you will join us!

The two books, and beverages are available for purchase during the event.

No registration required