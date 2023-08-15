Boost Your Mind, Body and Spirit at the New Almonte Wellness Trail

Help the Municipality of Mississippi Mills celebrate the grand opening of the Almonte Wellness Trail, an interactive, educational and multi-generational initiative winding through our parks and public spaces.

This project is a joint venture between the Municipality, volunteers with Age-Friendly North Lanark, Carebridge Community Support, St. Paul’s Anglican Church and Mississippi Mills All My Relations. It was made possible through a federal grant from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, administered by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Join us for speeches, followed by an official ribbon cutting with Mayor Christa Lowry, Ottawa West–Nepean Member of Parliament Anita Vandenbeld on behalf of FedDev Ontario, and community partners. Afterward, we invite you to tour the trail and experience all it has to offer!

The Trail features a self-directed walk through Almonte with stops along the way, including accessible, outdoor physical activity stations; a labyrinth in the St. Paul’s Anglican Church garden; the Seven Gifts Indigenous art installation in Riverfront Park; and peaceful river views at the Gathering Place. Each activity site features signs describing the elements and ways to engage in the different activities.

What: Almonte Wellness Trail Grand Opening

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 2 p.m.

Where: Almonte Alameda, next to Almonte Branch of Mississippi Mills Public Library (155 High St.)

For more information: Ashley Kulp, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator, 613-256-2064 ext. 208, akulp@mississippimills.ca.