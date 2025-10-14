Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Community Compost Composers open house, October 18

We’re at it again! Community Compost Composers is...

A new Syrian family arriving in Almonte

Ten years after the community began organizing...

The Night Sky: Glaringly Obvious

Part 4 in a series about Light...
The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, October 18

Breakfast at the Legion, October 18

At the Almonte Legion

Eggs to Order,
Hash Browns,
Bacon, Sausage,
Pancakes, Toast,
Tea/Coffee

8 am – 11 am

Adults – $13.00
7-12 yrs – $7.00
Under 4 – $3.00

