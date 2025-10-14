The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, October 18 Breakfast at the Legion, October 18 October 14, 2025 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $13.00 7-12 yrs – $7.00 Under 4 – $3.00 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Community Compost Composers open house, October 18 October 14, 2025 ‘The Fabulous Heartbeats’ — November 8 October 11, 2025 Brian Thomas Isaac book launch, October 28 October 10, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Community Compost Composers open house, October 18 October 14, 2025 A new Syrian family arriving in Almonte October 14, 2025 The Night Sky: Glaringly Obvious October 14, 2025 Winter Tires October 14, 2025 Breakfast at the Legion, October 18 October 14, 2025 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 11, 2025 October 8, 2025 From the Archives Spiced Roast Chicken with Orange-Cilantro Chimichurri Mayor calls 'special meeting' to attempt heritage bylaw repeal, discuss TYPS: Thursday Donors will double your donations to AGH-Fairview! Soy-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Pickled Cucumbers Gardening in Almonte: What a day! Local health workers: ‘Thank you for nourishing our souls’ A gorgeous rainbow Rock n’ roll dance raises $4,500 for AGH and Hospice