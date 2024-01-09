Brian Young — obituary

Brian Robert Young

1950 – 2024

Brian passed away peacefully at his home on January 4, 2024 after a year-long fight against advanced ALS. He leaves in mourning his wife Joane Emard, his son Jared (Katherine), Joane’s children Mérédyth (Stephen) and their son Silas, Mackenzie (Simona) and their son Leos and his brother Bruce. Brian will be sorely missed by his brother-in-law Don Smith and his wife Andrée. Brian was predeceased by his first wife Cindy (2005) and their son Christopher (2022).

After his retirement from the federal public service, Brian bettered the lives of his many students who trained at his technology centre in Smith Falls. He loved people and he helped many small area businesses with their conversion to computerized operations.

Many people in Almonte will remember Brian for his involvement in the community, his role as one of the river keepers, and his daily walks around town with Sophie, his Newfoundland dog.

Brian was a lover of Prince Edward Island. He easily made cherished friendships there and he counted the days to return to his cottage and friends each spring. As a dedicated president of the cottage owners association, he worked tirelessly to rebuild roads and he volunteered on numerous committees to make his cottage community a great place to spend summers.

Brian’s family is grateful for all the help he received during his illness, including Dr. Drake and all the PSWs, visiting therapists and the ALS Society.

As per Brian’s wishes, there will be no funeral. There will be a celebration of his life in late spring.

Should you wish to donate in memory of Brian, please consider the ALS Society of Canada (Ontario), 393 University Avenue, Suite 1701, Toronto, ON M5G 1E6