Saturday, September 6, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

FOR THE LOVE OF LISTS – A 6-WEEK WRITING WORKSHOP

What is this writing series about? List can...

The County Registry Office

by Bill Chapman In June of 1976 when...

Calling all Puppets Up! volunteers – past and present!

Volunteering is an act of community and...
Arts & CultureCalling all Puppets Up! volunteers – past and present!

Calling all Puppets Up! volunteers – past and present!

Volunteering is an act of community and here at Puppets Up! we thank-you for stepping up. In fact, we really, really, want to celebrate you, so mark your calendars and join us after dinner for a Puppets Up! Volunteer Appreciation evening in your honour.

Wednesday, September 24

from 7 – 9 pm

at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum,

3 Rosamond Street, Almonte

It will be a memorable evening – one that couldn’t happen without you. Imagine the sublime surroundings of the historic MVTM and temptations of sweets, a cash bar, great conversations, and memories to share. Rumour – ok, verified as fact – has it that puppets have been invited too and just may have door prizes to share. And not any door prizes, nope, these are all created by Puppets Up! volunteers and supporters just for you. Touching really.

RSVP by email to volunteers@puppetsup.com and let the fun begin.

The Puppets Up! Volunteer Committee

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone