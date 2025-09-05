Calling all Puppets Up! volunteers – past and present!

Volunteering is an act of community and here at Puppets Up! we thank-you for stepping up. In fact, we really, really, want to celebrate you, so mark your calendars and join us after dinner for a Puppets Up! Volunteer Appreciation evening in your honour.

Wednesday, September 24

from 7 – 9 pm

at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum,

3 Rosamond Street, Almonte

It will be a memorable evening – one that couldn’t happen without you. Imagine the sublime surroundings of the historic MVTM and temptations of sweets, a cash bar, great conversations, and memories to share. Rumour – ok, verified as fact – has it that puppets have been invited too and just may have door prizes to share. And not any door prizes, nope, these are all created by Puppets Up! volunteers and supporters just for you. Touching really.

RSVP by email to volunteers@puppetsup.com and let the fun begin.

The Puppets Up! Volunteer Committee