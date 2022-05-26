CANCELLED – MMLT Annual Spring Walk at Blueberry Mountain 

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust has decided to cancel the Spring Walk at Blueberry Mountain originally planned for this Saturday, May 28th. MMLT volunteers are having to focus on assessing the damage from the Wind Storm on all its properties and organizing out volunteers to begin the work of clearing the downed and dangerous trees.

All of the MMLT properties are closed to the public until further notice. Hikers wishing to visit an MMLT property should watch the MMLT website at mmlt.ca for announcements of re-openings.