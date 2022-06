Due to a conflict with another church event in the area, we’re cancelling the breakfast. We hope to offer another event soon.

We are having a pancake breakfast on June 25 2022 at St. George’s Anglican Church 2786 Tatlock Rd. Clayton. Pancakes will be served, along with baked beans and sausages from 8:30 am until 11:30 am. Adults $12.00 5-12, $6.00 and under 5 free. Take out is available.

www.stgeorgechurch.web.com