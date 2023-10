After a few years of hiatus, Carebridge is happy to announce the return of Supper Socials! We are asking that people who are interested in attending to please register.

Register at jyoung@carebridge.ca 613-256-1031 ext 215

Dinner menu:

October 27th – Roast Beef, potatoes, coleslaw, veggies and a dinner roll

November 24th – Chicken, potatoes, coleslaw, veggies and a dinner roll

December 22nd – Turkey, stuffing, potatoes, coleslaw, veggies and a dinner roll