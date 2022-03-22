Tuesday, March 22, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Centre For Creative Living: Repurposing your clothing

We are delighted that we are once again able to offer this popular program.  Multimedia artist, costume designer and sewing teacher Ingrid Hamster Harris will teach various sewing skills and provide personal guidance in redesigning, repairing, resizing and/or repurposing clothing languishing in the back of your closet (or at the Hub).

Where:  St. Pauls Anglican Church Hall, 68 Clyde Street, Almonte

Dates:  Fridays, April 1st to May 27th (excluding April 15th)

Time:  9:00 a.m.to Noon

Registration:  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/repurpose-your-clothing-tickets-302286044697   Or email coordinator, Sue Evans: cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca

Covid Restrictions: Registration is limited to 10 people who are fully vaccinated. Masks may be required.

