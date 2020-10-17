An earlier article about fundraising to help repair the vandalized Tissage sculpture could be accepted by Carebridge Community Support. Unfortunately, Carebridge is not able to accept these donations.

If you wish to support the restoration by cheque, you can mail or drop off cheques made out to “Town of Mississippi Mills”. Note on the cheque that it’s meant for restoring the sculpture:

3131 Old Perth Rd

Box 400

Almonte, ON K0A 1A0

You can also support the restoration though GoFundMe: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/repair-of-public-art-shelter-in-almonte