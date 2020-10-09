So we’re sculpting noses in clay on top of the damaged glass and recasting.

Shelter/Tissage is a tribute to the Canadian mosaic and more recently to the community of Mississippi Mills. It was vandalized recently and there’s a lot to fix. I can do most of the work at no cost but the glass pour is beyond my studio and we’re trying to raise the funds for that. Friends have set up a gofundme.com site and Carebridge Community Support here in Almonte is accepting cheques and giving tax receipts.

This sculpture lasted for 10 years or so in Rideau Falls Park in Ottawa without damage. With the installation of a security camera, we hope it will last long without further incident. This stuff is not as fragile as imagined. It took a heavy steel tool to do the damage. You can’t let that random beer driven boneheadedness prevail.

Donate: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/repair-of-public-art-shelter-in-almonte

Stephen Brathwaite