Christopher Carroll — obituary

Carroll, Christopher Joseph

March 24, 1965 – September 24, 2024

With broken hearts, we announce that Chris passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at the age of 59.

Beloved son of Betty and the late Gerald “Lefty” Carroll. Loving brother of Susan (Hugh) Martin, Pat (Alyson), Peter (Kelly). Proud and cherished uncle to Laura (Geoff Coventry), Luke (Isabel), Danny, Joe, Maisie, Erin and Megan and great uncle to Claire Coventry. Chris will be greatly missed and remembered by his extended family and many friends.

Friends may call at the Carp Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 115 Rivington Street, Carp for visiting on Monday, September 30th from 3 pm to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Almonte on Tuesday, October 1st, at 11 a.m. Interment St. Michael’s Cemetery, Corkery.

For those who wish, please consider a memorial donation to Breast Cancer Research or the Clayton Community Centre. Condolences may be made at

