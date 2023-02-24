Christopher Pedjase — obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Jaan Pedjase on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after a long and difficult struggle with substance addiction.

Christopher will be greatly missed by his parents, Jaan and Heather Pedjase, his brother Alexander Pedjase (Nastasha), his sister Anna DeFazio (Steele) and by his nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins who all loved and cherished him immensely.

Christopher would always bring light into the room and a smile to people’s faces. He loved his family, the outdoors, music, swimming, travelling, storytelling, and making people laugh. He was raised in Waterloo. After spending time in the Northwest Territories, British Columbia and Alberta he returned to Waterloo, Ontario. In spite of his personal difficulties, he was always ready to talk and try to help others in need. His life was a gift to everyone around him and we are incredibly grateful to have had the privilege of spending precious time with him. He was taken from us too soon and his memory will be held dear by family, friends and all the people who were fortunate enough to know Christopher and appreciate his unique personality, sense of humor, loving nature and caring disposition.

Christopher’s addictions proved to be a merciless master and yet throughout his struggles he had some remarkable individuals who helped to ease his situation. We know Christopher respected and held these people from the Kitchener-Waterloo social services, police services and legal services in high regard. We are eternally grateful (as we know Chris is) for the support, advocacy, care and compassion that they gave to Christopher throughout the turbulent part of his life.

Christopher will remain forever in our hearts.

“Those we love don’t go away.

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near.

Still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

― Alex MacLean.

A celebration of life will take place at the Gamble Funeral Home, 127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, from 1-4 pm, Monday, February 27, 2023. Family and friends can gather from 1-4 pm with a sharing of memories at 2 pm.