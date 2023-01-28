Saturday, January 28, 2023
Clarifying the language: Understanding Gender and Sexual Diversity

Learning Again In Almonte is offering an opportunity to better understand the vocabulary and issues of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.  From explaining what all of the letters represent to saying the right thing when interacting with folks, our instructors bring vast experience and knowledge.

A retired nurse, Karen Luyendyk (she/her) is the parent of a ‘20 something’ trans woman, who has worked in various capacities towards an affirming, inclusive society, and health system.

Chrissie Young (she/her) has experience in the public sector on initiatives relating to diversity, inclusion and employment equity.  This 4-week course will offer a safe space for your questions and provide you with information to increase your knowledge.

It is offered on Tuesdays afternoons commencing February 14 and takes place at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Please register at Learning Again in Almonte

