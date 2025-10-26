Monday, October 27, 2025
Clayton Hanmer at the library, November 15

Clayton Hanmer, illustrator of his newest book The Gland Factory visits Almonte branch for a presentation & illustration workshop, for ages 8-13 (and their adult). The library is so happy to welcome Clayton back — his last workshop here was awesome! Participants learn about being an illustrator/artist, about the business and creativity of it all AND do illustration exercises with Clayton. It’s super fun, guaranteed!

This is a FREE event, but registration is required – and spots go quickly – https://form.jotform.com/252864207238258

Saturday, 15 Nov. from 2:00–3:30pm – Almonte branch library. This event is a partnership with Mill Street Books, Almonte – Clayton’s new book is for sale at the event.

Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte branch library

155 High Street, Almonte ON

www.missmillslibrary.com

