Clint Julian — obituary

Julian, Clinton Michael

April 14, 1960 (Almonte Ontario) – May 19, 2023 (Sharbot Lake, Ontario)

With broken hearts, taken from us too early in his life at his home.

Beloved first son of the late Allan and Marlene Julian (Pengelly). Respected father of Terry Julian (Melissa McClinchey) and Grandpa to: Savannah, Cheyenne, Wyatt, Karma and Bentley. Lovingly remembered by Terry’s siblings, Amanda and Dillon English and his mother, Lorraine English. Forever in the hearts of his large family of loving siblings: Linda Julian (Larry Wall), Tracy Julian (Kim Curran), Timothy Julian (Bonnie), Allison Vaughan (Danny), Jennifer Julian (Dale Cahoon) and Katy Julian (John Smith). Grieving also are the Buchanan family of Montague. The best and most versed Uncle to Melissa Knapp, Shayne Cormier, Haley Wall (Nathan Scott), Lawrence Charlebois (Elizabeth MacDonald), Jessica Julian (Jeff DaSilva), Richard Vaughan (Megan Legendre), Joseph Vaughan, Taylor Burgess (Jeff Keill) and predeceased by his beautiful niece, Sydney Burgess.

Clint was a genuine man. He loved the outdoors and being with his people. Well known for his pop in’s, just when you weren’t expecting one! He was a beautiful son, father, and brother through thick and thin, family always came first.

He will be sadly missed by Claire McNaughton, who was a special friend to him and by his best buddy, Dan Munro. Clint was surrounded by a family of his own in Boltons Landing, a community of people who cared for him and loved him. Everyone at the Sharbot Lake Home Building Centre have been a solid family for him over the many years he worked there. Jass and Sukhi Kalion, we cannot express enough our thanks to you.

Clint, your “pop-ins” will be missed.

“When our time on this earth is done, money or material things will not matter, but the love, time, and kindness we’ve given others will shine and live on forever.”

In Lieu of flowers, Donations to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society or to Habitat for Humanity in Clint’s memory would be appreciated.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at the Almonte Legion, 100 Bridge Street.

A private service will be held at Gamble Funeral Home.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON, 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com