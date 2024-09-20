“Common Threads, Contrasting Cloths” is coming to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

As the weather changes, so does the exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum! “Common Threads, Contrasting Cloths: Sue Clark & Judi Miller” will be on display from October 12 to December 14. The vernissage will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 2pm to 4pm. Guest curated by Miranda Bouchard, “Common Threads, Contrasting Cloths” is an exhibition of works by Judi Miller (Kanata) and the late Sue Clark (Vancouver Island). A virtual curatorial and artist talk with Bouchard and Miller will take place via Zoom on November 16, from 2pm to 4pm.

Miller and Clark were recognized by the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum in 2020 with awards for their innovative work in textile. Many years in the making, the Museum is pleased to showcase their works and talents, which have grown since 2020. This show brings together a wide variety of Clark’s and Miller’s art, which highlight their mastery of hand stitching and machine embroidery, respectively.

This collection of works offers insight into the everyday beauties appreciated and immortalized in thread and fabric by their creators: moments in time that remind us to pause and appreciate both the grandiosity of the natural world around us, and the minute details that comprise it.

Quote

“We’re excited to celebrate these gifted artists, and particularly honoured to bring together Sue Clark’s works. She was a brilliant artist, and her contributions to textile art won’t be forgotten. It was our pleasure to present Clark and Miller with awards for their innovation, and we are eager to see their works displayed alongside each other in the Norah Rosamond Hughes Gallery.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Image Credits

Sue Clark. Cortez Duo (n.d.). 17” x 21”; hand stitched.

Judi Miller. Coverlet (2023). 8″ x 8″; machine embroidered on cotton with cotton thread.

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster