Community Compost Composers open house, October 18

We’re at it again!

Community Compost Composers is holding an open house/information session on Saturday, October 18th, 2025 at 4925 March Road (1/4 km past the traffic circle on the right) from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm. This is our 5th year in production and in recognition of that milestone we will be giving away a 10-litre pail of our compost to the first 25 households that attend.

We are currently in full production for 2025 and would enjoy the opportunity to showcase our operation. If you are interested in making your own fungal-dominant compost, we can show you how easy it is to do it yourself. We will have some preassembled bioreactors as well as our compost for purchase during the event.

We look forward to seeing you!

Scott and Mike (The Fun-guys)