Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Community Compost Composers open house, October 18

We’re at it again! Community Compost Composers is...

A new Syrian family arriving in Almonte

Ten years after the community began organizing...

The Night Sky: Glaringly Obvious

Part 4 in a series about Light...
The BillboardCommunity Compost Composers open house, October 18

Community Compost Composers open house, October 18

We’re at it again!

Community Compost Composers is holding an open house/information session on Saturday, October 18th, 2025 at 4925 March Road (1/4 km past the traffic circle on the right) from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm. This is our 5th year in production and in recognition of that milestone we will be giving away a 10-litre pail of our compost to the first 25 households that attend.

We are currently in full production for 2025 and would enjoy the opportunity to showcase our operation. If you are interested in making your own fungal-dominant compost, we can show you how easy it is to do it yourself. We will have some preassembled bioreactors as well as our compost for purchase during the event.

We look forward to seeing you!

Scott and Mike (The Fun-guys)

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone