Thursday, February 16, 2023
Community Luncheons at Civitan Hall, monthly

As part of the Mississippi Mills Bicentennial...

Community Luncheons at Civitan Hall, monthly

As part of the Mississippi Mills Bicentennial Celebrations, monthly Community Luncheons are being hosted by the Almonte Civitan Club at the Civitan Community Hall, 500 Almonte Street, Almonte.

Get together with your family, friends and neighbours and savour a delicious homemade lunch while enjoying quality family time, meeting new neighbours, making new friends and getting the latest news from around town.

Luncheons are served on the first Thursday of every month from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and tickets must be purchased no later than two days before the day of the luncheon. Tickets are $17.00 and can be purchased from Baker Bob’s in Almonte or online at the “store” at almontecivitan.com.

The first luncheon is on March 2nd so be sure to purchase your tickets no later than February 28th.

