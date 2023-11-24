Concerns about Dungarvon Building safety lead to temporary road closures

Earlier this fall, the Municipality received a report identifying serious safety concerns with the building at 38 Main Street East in Almonte (Dungarvon Building), from the property owner’s engineer.

Since then, the Municipality has engaged an independent third-party structural engineering firm to review the report, confirming these findings. To ensure the safety of the residents of the building and the public, the Municipality has issued an order that the property owner must take steps to obtain a permit to temporarily close the road in the area adjacent to the building.

Effective Friday, November 24 at 4 p.m., there will be a full closure of Union Street and the adjacent block of Main Street. Signage will be in place identifying detours. All residents in the area will continue to have access to their homes and driveways with exception to those living in units at 38 Main Street East.

Residents directly affected by the closure on Union Street South, Main Street (between Martin and Union Streets), and Main Street (between the Ottawa Valley Recreational Trail and Union Street), will receive hand-delivered notification as those residents will see the greatest impact.

The residents of Union Street South will only have access in one direction, in order to facilitate the closure and maintain traffic flow in the safest manner possible. Union Street South will need to be a one-way street with traffic permitted to travel from Main Street to Queen Street.

This decision, made by the Chief Building Official, in consultation with structural engineers and the Municipal solicitor, is not one the Municipality is taking lightly. The Municipality will continue to prioritize the safety of the residents of the building and the public.

Updates will be provided on the Municipality’s website and social media channels as they become available.

Additional questions can be directed to mplanner@mississippimills.ca.

To read the engineer’s report, click here.