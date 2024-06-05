Condo for sale, Millfall

Millfall Condominium – a ground-level 1 Bedroom plus Den unit with a million-dollar view! You have your very own private deck overlooking the falls. Large kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry with lots of storage; open-concept living/dining room with views of the river and falls, and large windows make a great relaxing space. Primary bedroom with double closets leading to a full ensuite.

In-unit laundry/utility room with lots of storage space. The location of this unit makes for comfortably cool in the summer and cozy in the winter. The Condominium hosts many great features such as a library, sitting room, entertainment area – which can be reserved for your own private functions, gymnasium, guest suite – which can be rented out, bicycle storage, woodworking shop and so much more! All just a short walk to the beautiful picturesque downtown Almonte where you will find many amenities, restaurants, shops, antiques, cafes, bakeries, a butcher, and more.

