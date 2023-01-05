Corridor Gallery – Featured Artist Robert Pauly

by Ingrid Kadoke

Just a few days ago, people around the world welcomed 2023. The beginning of a new year offers the opportunity for reflection, renewed optimism, and the creation of fresh dreams.

Futurists explore the timeline of long-term predictions. They construct a vision of our future through lenses such as Biology, AI, Politics, the Environment, Society etc. In the Far Future of 2250, some predict that virtually all of the Earth’s natural energy is being captured and harnessed in some way. Vast swathes of land, sea and atmosphere have been transformed into a series of enormous power grids using wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal technologies. These are supplemented by fusion and antimatter, along with wholly new forms of energy production that were unknown to scientists in previous centuries.

Interstellar travel increases greatly during this time. The settlements on Alpha Centauri, Barnard’s Star and Wolf 359 are inhabited by thousands of humans and machines by now, while the most distant exploratory craft have reached over 50 light years from Earth. Faster-than-light travel is proving to be more difficult to achieve than previously thought, however, with maximum velocity still limited to 0.99c. (reference: Futuretimeline.net)

Now, take a moment to imagine a time so far in the future that we can look “back” at life in 2250 through lenses of societal roles and rituals. Local artist Robert Pauly offers us this opportunity in his visionary writings, “Twelve Masks of 24th Century, Greater Ottawa Dukedom”, that describe life on earth throughout the 21st to the 24th centuries. This powerful account is supported by a collection of spectacular masks that symbolize the rituals and power hierarchy in 2250 that are on display at the Corridor Gallery in the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch until March 2023. For the full historical account please see Robert’s Facebook page: Moondance Gallery.

About the Artist:

Born in Montreal, Robert Pauly is a maker and collector of art and objects. He studied Fine Arts and Theatre at Sir George Williams University (now Concordia) before making his home in Clayton, Ontario with jewellery maker Barbara Mullally.

Since 1960 he has created sculptural works, jewellery and wearable art using a myriad of materials and techniques. Eclectic is an apt description of Robert’s approach to art making: he’s an experimenter driven by curiosity, the desire to design and make things by hand – with a healthy mix of respect for tradition and irreverence for the status quo. (Bio courtesy of General Fine Crafts)