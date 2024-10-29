Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, November 3

Don’t forget to stop by the Clayton...

Yoga with Lisa – Winter (Nov./Dec.) 2024 Sessions

Chair Yoga for Balance and Strength –...

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware...
The BillboardCustomer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7

Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre
Thursday November 7th 2024, 7pm – 9pm

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone