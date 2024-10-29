The BillboardCustomer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7 Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7 October 29, 2024 Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre Thursday November 7th 2024, 7pm – 9pm Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, November 3 October 29, 2024 Yoga with Lisa – Winter (Nov./Dec.) 2024 Sessions October 29, 2024 ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ at MMLT’s fall fundraising Gala October 29, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, November 3 October 29, 2024 Yoga with Lisa – Winter (Nov./Dec.) 2024 Sessions October 29, 2024 Customer Appreciation Night at Levi Home Hardware Building Centre, November 7 October 29, 2024 ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ at MMLT’s fall fundraising Gala October 29, 2024 Almonte Readers and Writers Delve with Kim Kilpatrick October 29, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2024 October 24, 2024 From the Archives Lending a helping hand 911 calls go unanswered after man collapses; County investigates Statement to our community, staff, physicians and volunteers from Almonte General Hospital/Fairview Manor Foundation Puppets Up! shows the charm and community spirit of Mississippi Mills (Almonte) at its best Yard of the Week — Janet Morris Buttered Salmon with Red Onion and Dill Clams with Cherry Tomatoes and Pearl Couscous Joachim Moenig, Almonte resident and expert in fisheries biology, weighs in on the Enerdu Project