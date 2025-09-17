Darene Brash — obituary

Darene Brash

Darene Brash, of 9th Line Beckwith, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2025.

Darene is survived by her husband David Brash, siblings Lorrie (Jim) Butt, Briane (Patty) Sproule and Linda Sproule along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her many friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents Irene and Mel Sproule and Dan Salloum and her brother Gary Salloum.

Darene was born in Edmonton, AB and after spending time in Calgary, Jasper and Whitehorse, she and David and their dog Whisky settled in Beckwith Township 35 years ago.

Darene was highly regarded as a bookkeeper, potter and horticulturalist, and known for her sharp wit and sense of humour.

There will not be a service. Donations in Darene’s memory may be made to the Carleton Place and District Horticultural Society or to a charity of your choice.

Thank you to everyone for their support to Darene over the past years.