Dave Bates — obituary

BATES, David Merrill

With heavy hearts the family announces that Dave of Smiths Falls passed away on June 25, 2024, in his 69th year.

Dave was the loved son of the late Walter and Doreen (nee Perrin) Bates.

Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Best) for over 45 years.

Cherished Dad of Bill Bates (Amie Bates) and Jaclyn Bates (Stephan Meloche).

Proud grandpa of Declan Hines, Ava Hines, and Quinn Bates.

Dear little brother of Joan Rayner (Fred Rayner).

Special cousin of Ruth Bednar, Ron Duffield, Anne Bates MacNilage, Bonnie Bates Forsythe, Jamie Bates, Barry Bates, Brian Bates, Betty Bates, Ron Bates, Robert Carley, Rennie Carley, Barbara Cote, Laurie Bruce, Brevitt Buckingham, Stefan Buckingham, and Edna Buckingham.

Loved nephew of Shirley Bates, Margaret Bates, and John Carley.

Fondly remembered by his brothers-in-law, Greg and John Best and his sisters-in-law, Susan and Marcella Best and Mary Ellen Cote.

Treasured uncle of many loved nieces and nephews.

Dave began his working career as a machinist and later retired as an officer with the Ontario Ministry of Community Safety & Correctional Services. He enjoyed peaceful days with Marg at their home on the Bonnechere river and his fishing trips with close friends. His dedication to his family, his loyalty, his generosity, and his humour will be sorely missed. There can be no grief without love.

Dave’s family is indebted to the excellent paramedics, first responders, and the amazing I.C.U. and trauma teams at the Ottawa Civic Hospital Campus for their expertise, care, and compassion during this difficult time.

Dave’s care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home. A small private gathering will be arranged in the future.

If you would like to leave a donation in his memory, please consider campfirecircle.org and the Smiths Falls Parkinson’s Support Group.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca

