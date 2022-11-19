Saturday, November 19, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Festive Family Fun Day” at North Lanark Regional Museum, December 3

The North Lanark Historical Society is celebrating...

Book review: “An Immense World” by Ed Yong

by Brent Eades Dolphins can use their echolocation...

A French Conversation Club at the Almonte branch library!

Do you speak French at an “intermediate”...
ObituariesDavid Branje -- obituary

David Branje — obituary

Branje, David

(Former Partner at H.B. Auto Ltd.)

Passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2022.

David

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 54.

Survived by his son Dylan.  Predeceased by his parents Harry and Johanna as well as his niece Allysa.  Missed by his brother  John (Rhonda), Bob (Lori) and Bill (Sherry).  Proud uncle to Samantha, Nic, Allan, Jamie and Bobby.  He will also be missed by his long-time friend Dave Baker.  Donations in memory of David may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone