David Branje — obituary

Branje, David

(Former Partner at H.B. Auto Ltd.)

Passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2022.

David

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 54.

Survived by his son Dylan. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Johanna as well as his niece Allysa. Missed by his brother John (Rhonda), Bob (Lori) and Bill (Sherry). Proud uncle to Samantha, Nic, Allan, Jamie and Bobby. He will also be missed by his long-time friend Dave Baker. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

