Thursday, March 17, 2022
ObituariesDavid Camelon -- obituary

David Camelon — obituary

Camelon, David Earl

Passed away on March 9, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario at the age of 78.

David leaves behind his daughter Angela and his two grandchildren.  Predeceased by his parents Harold and Edith and brother Lloyd.  Survived by his siblings Keith (Lillian), Robert “Bob” from Calgary, Alberta, his niece Sandy and nephews Dwayne and Gerry.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

