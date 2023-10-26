David Henderson — obituary

Henderson, David Anstruther

(Jan 30, 1928 – Oct 24, 2023)

After a few days of heartfelt reminiscing and reflection on his life shared with his family and closest friends, David Anstruther Henderson died peacefully on the morning of October 24th 2023.

Born January 30th 1928, David spent the first five years of his life in Kohat, India where his father, Ralph Crompton Henderson (d. 1970) served in the British military, along with his Welsh mother, Gladys Hancock (d. 1967), and his older sister Elizabeth (d. 2010).

David was educated in England, graduating from Winchester College in 1945. Hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps, he joined the military, undertaking officer training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. It was here he had the opportunity to serve as ensign before Field Marshall Montgomery and King George VI, treasured moments captured in photos kept by his desk.

Commissioned to the 14th Field Regiment Royal Artillery, David served two years in Hong Kong and two years in Korea. He often shared that his time in Hong Kong was a highlight in his life.

Resigning his commission in 1953, David sailed to Canada in search of new adventure. He joined the Canadian Army, serving in the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery and rising to the rank of Major, before his retirement in 1974. In 1958, David married his first wife Elizabeth Diane Gardner (d. 1995) from Winnipeg, and had four children (Andrew d. 1958, Catherine, Davina and Rebecca). His military career would see him and his family move from Winnipeg to Calgary to Hemer, Germany, ending in Ottawa.

Moving to Almonte in 1970, David met and ultimately married (1976) Anna Patricia Sweeney (Daley), the absolute love of his life. Then there were six kids with the addition of her sons Michael, Steven and Tim. Now there are 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Feeling drawn to his Scottish roots, David and Paddy moved to Scotland in 1984. Both of them look back at these years, particularly the 22 years in Farr, as the best years of their lives. In 2012, they returned to Almonte to be close to family and as of late have been happily living as part of the Orchard View community.

Throughout his retirement, David dedicated himself to various community endeavors ranging from town administrator, to bed-and-breakfast host, Border Collie search and rescue dog trainer, duplicate bridge club organizer, and Scottish Munro hill walking guide. David was always active, be it his many landscaping and gardening projects, marathon running, weekly cryptic crosswords, winning at cards (Champ), and daily walks with his beloved Border Collies.

As was his style, David left this life with all in order. It is with his wishes in mind that his family comes together to celebrate this good man by the waters of the Blakeney Rapids. David/ Dad/ Granddad, thank you. We will miss you! The family would like to thank all those who cared for David at the Almonte Hospital, Orchard View and the Remedy Pharmacy. Special thanks to Dr. Ray and Julie.

