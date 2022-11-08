Tuesday, November 8, 2022
‘Death Café’ discussion at Almonte library, November 19

Death Cafes provide a unique opportunity to...

For sale: 4 winter tires with rims, $200

Bridgestone Blizzak WS70 195/65R15 91T Used 2 winters,...

Turkey supper at St. Andrew’s, November 19

  Anniversary Turkey Supper Date/time: Saturday, November 19 /...
‘Death Café’ discussion at Almonte library, November 19

Death Cafes provide a unique opportunity to talk openly and honestly about death in a safe and relaxed environment. There are no agendas, no objectives or themes; the conversation is simply led by the people in the group.

Ours will be facilitated by Dawn Cruchet, a former nurse and the clinical instructor for the Barry’s Bay Palliative team.

To learn more about Death Cafés, you can check out their website: deathcafe.com

This is a discussion group rather than a grief support or counselling session.

It will be held at our Almonte library on November 19 from 1:30-3

It is free but, for the sake of a comfortable discussion, it will be limited to 15 participants this time.

Ours is sponsored by CFCL, (Centre For Creative Living) and although it is free, you will need to register at:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/death-cafe-tickets-452382186297   

