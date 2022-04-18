Debbie Cavanagh — obituary

Cavanagh, Deborah “Debbie”

Passed away peacefully in the Almonte General Hospital on April 15, 2022.

“Debbie” (nee Smithson)

Of Clayton, Ontario. At the age of 71.

Beloved wife to the late Jack. Cherished by her son Rodney (Jennifer). Proud “Gramma” of Shelby, Kelly (Riley), Lindsay and “Gramma Deb” to Amanda (Craig), Emily (Mark), Heather (Tyler) and many great-grandchildren. Will not be forgotten by her beagle “Bailey”. Will be missed by her family and friends. Donations in memory of “Debbie” may be made to the Clayton Community Centre or the Medical-Surgical Unit of the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com