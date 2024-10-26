Dennis Greene — obituary

Greene, Dennis Robert

November 25, 1956 – October 21, 2024

Peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital.

Dennis

Of Blakeney, Ontario, at the age of 67.

With immense sadness and shattered hearts, the sisters announce the passing of their brother. Survived by his sisters and brother Bonnie MacIntyre (Doug), Connie Welsh (late Mike), Wilma Ladurantaye (Mike), Diane Pennock (Bill) and Garth (Jocelyne). Predeceased by brother Percy (1983). Special friend of Christine Durfy. Son of the late Grant and Betty (nee Wright) Greene.

In memory of Dennis please consider a donation to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Graveside Service will be at the Auld Kirk Cemetery in the spring of 2025.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. K0A 1A0)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com