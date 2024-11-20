Dennis Mould — obituary

Mould, Dennis John

December 3, 1949 – November 14, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Dennis Mould of Pakenham.

Dennis was born in Ottawa, ON to Clarence and Beatrice (Trudeau) Mould. Loving husband for over 52 years to Christine (Kennedy). Proud father to Matthew (Peggy) and Nathan, and a loving Papa to Maxwell and Abigail. He is survived by his siblings Garry (Margaret), Suzanne Smith (the late Brian) and Trevor (Marie), brothers-in-law Ron Kennedy (Kathy) and Bill Kennedy (Jeanette), along with many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, dear brother Jeff and infant sister Debbie.

Dennis grew up ‘a stone’s throw’ from the Champlain Bridge, and as a young lad, played hockey and loved the outdoors. His summers were spent at the family cottage and his uncle’s farm in Quyon, QC. In 1972 he married the love of his life, Christine. Both shared a vision of moving to a rural area landing them in Pakenham in 1977. The family is proud to call Pakenham home to this very day.

Dennis started his career as a general contractor working throughout the West End of Ottawa. Once settled in Pakenham, he continued to apply his craft of quality construction on Blakeney Road and to the surrounding Ottawa Valley.

In 1980, Dennis joined the Kanata Fire Department where he supported the community as a First-Class firefighter for 28 years. Following retirement with Ottawa Fire Services, Dennis worked full time in a business he co-owned with his son, Matthew: Sport Systems. His passion for hard work and a job done right is integral to the Sport Systems brand and its growing team. Dennis instilled the value of bringing your A-game to everything, every day. There was no cutting corners.

Dennis had a love for life unmatched, making friends wherever he went. His circle of friends was infinite.

Dennis passed away peacefully in the home he built with his very hands, with family by his side. A special thank you to the Almonte and Ottawa Hospitals for the care he received throughout this difficult journey. Please consider strengthening our community by donating to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

A celebration of life will welcome all in the spring of 2025.

