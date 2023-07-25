Wednesday, July 26, 2023
ObituariesDes Giles -- obituary

Des Giles — obituary

Giles, Desmond Leslie “Des”

(Last Butter-Maker in Almonte)

Passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 23, 2023 at the Almonte Country Haven.

“Des”

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 95.

Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth May.  Survived by his daughters Penny (Ronald), and Paisley (Ron).  Proud “Grandpa” of Trevor, Trisha, Kyle, Kayla and Koby, and “Poppa” to his great-grandchildren Jake, MacKenzie, Emily, Kane, Kole, Evey, Karson, and Kassidy May.  Missed by his special friend Bram.

A special thank-you to the staff from the Almonte General Hospital and the Almonte Country Haven.  Donations in memory of “Des” may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm.  Chapel Service will occur on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11am.  Interment at the Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception in the Almonte Legion to follow service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

