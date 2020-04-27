MUHAMMAD, Diana (nee Doran) – Born in Ottawa, Ontario on November 30, 1940. Diana unexpectedly passed away at her home in Mt. Albert, Ontario on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 79 years of age. Beloved wife of Farouk Muhammad, married for 57 cherished years. Adored by her children Larry (Deniese), Kevin, Susan, Karen (Brian) and Stacey (Greg). Proud Nana-Piano of Garnet, Sage; Jacob; Kyle, Clöe; Curtis, Rhys; Cameron and Bryanna. Cherished Great Nana to Anastasia. Dear sister of late Doug (Linda) Doran and Donna (late Mike) MacDonald.

Diana lived in Trinidad and Canada with her husband of 57 years where she raised her loving family. She was a lover of classical music and a member of Sweet Adelines. She loved writing poetry, being in nature, gardening, chocolate and a strong love of animals, especially cats. She was a free cell enthusiast who recorded 36,535 games. She travelled extensively by air, land and sea around the world with her husband and family. Diana was a primary school teacher and private piano teacher who taught hundreds of students in Trinidad and Canada always remembering her students fondly. She was also an active member of the Canadian Red Cross.

Diana was a wonderful wife, a loving mother and mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother who lived life with an abundance of family love, values, high spirituality and saintly characteristics.

A private family service was held and a celebration of Diana’s life will be held at a later date.

In Diana’s memory, donations may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.

“More happy love! More happy happy love!”