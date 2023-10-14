Saturday, October 14, 2023
Diana’s Quiz – October 14, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  When did Canada start using police dogs?
2.  Where is Rapa Nui?
3.  What is sarcopenia?
4.  What kind of coal are jet beads made from?

5.  Where did Lego blocks originate?

