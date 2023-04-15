Saturday, April 15, 2023
Diana’s Quiz – April 15, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  What is the fastest growing city in Africa?
2.  Who was Jean Talon?
3.  What is the most accurate version of the Bible in English?
4.  What is Cyclone 4M?

5.  What is the best-selling jazz album ever?

