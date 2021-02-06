Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – February 6, 2021 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – February 6, 2021 February 6, 2021 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer Who is Canada’s new Parliamentary Poet Laureate? What is Africa’s most populous city? Which country is building an island to serve as a wind power hub? What is a dumbledore? Which animal produces pink milk? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz, January 30, 2021 Diana’s Quiz, January 20, 2021 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 23, 2021 LATEST Backyard Birds: February 6 2021 February 6, 2021 - 7:17 pm Field Naturalists still seeking artistic birdhouses February 6, 2021 - 3:20 pm Diana’s Quiz – February 6, 2021 February 6, 2021 - 7:00 am Jerome MacDonell — obituary February 5, 2021 - 6:11 pm Online drawing and painting classes with Blair Paul February 4, 2021 - 5:40 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow