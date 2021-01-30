Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz, January 20, 2021 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz, January 20, 2021 January 30, 2021 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer What are fomites? Who said, ‘I have no special talent, I am only passionately curious’? What is the origin of the word daiquiri? What are the 2 countries that have purple in their flags? What is a unicorn company? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 23, 2021 Diana’s Quiz – January 23, 2021 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 18, 2021 LATEST Diana’s Quiz, January 20, 2021 January 30, 2021 - 7:00 am Man and dog seek rural rental January 29, 2021 - 6:04 pm Fairview Manor residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine January 29, 2021 - 2:03 pm Winter willows and bionic knees January 28, 2021 - 4:04 pm Lanark County Interval House offers grand prize of $100,000 January 28, 2021 - 3:20 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow