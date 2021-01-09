Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 9, 2021 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 9, 2021 January 9, 2021 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer What is the ratio of sheep to people in New Zealand? What does the ‘d’ stand for in COVID-19? What is the ZIKA virus? What is the largest organism on earth? What was the most Democratic state in the USA in 2020? RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 2, 2021 Diana’s Quiz – January 2, 2021 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 26, 2020 LATEST Diana’s Quiz – January 9, 2021 January 9, 2021 - 7:00 am MMPL branches are open for contactless pickup during the lockdown January 8, 2021 - 2:52 pm Catch the Ace Almonte – tickets now available January 8, 2021 - 2:43 pm Award-winning Almonte area artist launches unique website January 7, 2021 - 3:47 pm JOB: Administration Assistant / Social Media Marketing January 6, 2021 - 4:48 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow