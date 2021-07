1. What is the English meaning of Nunavik, the area comprising the northern third of the province of Quebec, and which is the birthplace of newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon?

2. Name at least one biennial flowering plant.

3. Foucault’s Pendulum provided proof of what?

4. Group of Seven artist Lauren Harris was a descendant of what Canadian pioneering family?

5. Who is the new Artistic Director of the National Ballet of Canada?