Diana's Quiz – July 26, 2025
July 26, 2025
by Diana Filer

1. Salvia is a member of which plant family?
2. What is the highest point of land on the Trans Canada Highway?
3. Who is the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister?
4. Who is Barry Humphries?
5. What does RBI stand for in baseball?