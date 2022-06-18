Saturday, June 18, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022

by Diana Filer 1. Who was Norma...

Thanks to Margo Hay-Goodings from Country Haven

The residents of Almonte Country Haven are...

Archie the cat is deaf and lost, Union Street area

LOST: Archie, 2.5 yrs old I’m deaf. Very friendly. You...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 18, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022

by Diana Filer


1. Who was Norma McCorvey?
2. What La Nina?
3. What is stevia?
4. What is the capital of Saudi Arabia?
5. What is naloxone?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone