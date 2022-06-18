Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - June 18, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022 June 18, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. Who was Norma McCorvey?2. What La Nina?3. What is stevia?4. What is the capital of Saudi Arabia?5. What is naloxone? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 11, 2022 June 10, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – June 11, 2022 June 10, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 4, 2022 June 2, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – June 18, 2022 June 17, 2022 Thanks to Margo Hay-Goodings from Country Haven June 17, 2022 Archie the cat is deaf and lost, Union Street area June 17, 2022 Thora Pugh — obituary June 17, 2022 Bob Pugh — obituary June 17, 2022 For Sale: bed, TV, coffee table June 16, 2022 From the Archives Skillet Chicken with White Beans and Caramelized Lemon Millstone adds a Police Report column Home alone for Christmas Gay Cook’s Crostini Mailboxes of Mississipi Mills – Part 2 Geoheritage Park inaugurates QR code Cease and desist letters sent to Mike O’Malley re Enerdu